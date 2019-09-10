Wide receiver Antonio Brown has been an early bird all week at New England's facilities and will practice for the first time with the Patriots on Wednesday, NFL Network reported Tuesday.
The recently signed free agent arrived before 7 a.m. ET on Monday and Tuesday, per the report, but coach Bill Belichick said that doesn't necessarily mean he will play Sunday at Miami.
"Take it day by day," Belichick told NBC Sports Boston on Tuesday. "We haven't practiced yet. We're going through information with him like we would any new player. Get out on the practice field and after Wednesday we'll talk about Thursday and see how it goes."
The Oakland Raiders released the disgruntled All-Pro wideout Saturday and he officially signed with the Patriots on Monday.
