Carli Lloyd received an offer to kick in an NFL preseason game this week, her trainer told FOX Sports.
Alas, Lloyd has plans, as the United States women's national team is scheduled to play Thursday against Portugal.
Lloyd attended a joint training camp practice last Tuesday and with the Philadelphia Eagles and Baltimore Ravens on a break in their workout, she repeatedly drilled 40-yard field goals and even an attempt from 55 that went through -- and then went viral, prompting conversation about the potential for a female soccer player to transition into professional football.
According to Lloyd's trainer, James Galanis, a team he wouldn't name offered Lloyd a roster spot and a chance to kick in an NFL preseason game Thursday night.
"The one that called today, I don't want to say who it is, was willing to put her on the roster for their next (game). They were willing to put her on the roster," Galanis said.
Lloyd said earlier this week she was intrigued by the challenge.
