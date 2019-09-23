New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to be sidelined four to eight weeks with a high ankle sprain, multiple media outlets reported on Monday.
Coach Pat Shurmur confirmed the injury but did not offer a specific recovery window Monday, one day after the running back exited Sunday's 32-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Barkley had eight carries for just 10 yards before sustaining the injury in the second quarter. The second-year back out of Penn State has rushed for 237 yards in three games this season on 37 carries with one touchdown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.