New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to be sidelined four to eight weeks with a high ankle sprain, multiple media outlets reported on Monday.

Coach Pat Shurmur confirmed the injury but did not offer a specific recovery window Monday, one day after the running back exited Sunday's 32-31 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Barkley had eight carries for just 10 yards before sustaining the injury in the second quarter. The second-year back out of Penn State has rushed for 237 yards in three games this season on 37 carries with one touchdown.

