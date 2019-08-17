New York Jets linebacker Avery Williamson is expected to miss the season with a torn ACL, according to multiple reports.
An MRI exam confirmed the injury Friday morning.
Williamson was expected to start at inside linebacker alongside free-agent signee C.J. Mosley. Either Anthony Wint or Neville Hewitt could step into the starting spot.
The 27-year-old Williamson suffered the injury Thursday night in the Jets' preseason game against Atlanta when he collided in the second quarter with Falcons cornerback Tevaughn Campbell.
The Tennessee Titans drafted Williamson, a Kentucky product, in the fifth round of the 2014 NFL Draft.
