Matthew Stafford was scratched with a back injury by the Detroit Lions before Sunday’s game at Chicago, and the NFL is looking into when the team knew its quarterback wouldn’t be able to go against the Bears, according to multiple reports on Monday.
Stafford was hurt late in the Week 9 loss to the Oakland Raiders, according to general manager Bob Quinn, and the Lions did list Stafford as limited throughout the week on the official injury report.
But several players said the team disclosed on Saturday that Stafford wouldn’t play. No official status update was given until Stafford was ruled inactive 90 minutes before kickoff at Soldier Field.
Jeff Driskel started at quarterback and said Sunday he learned only a few hours before kickoff that he would replace Stafford.
The Bears beat the Lions 20-13. Driskel threw for 269 yards with one touchdown and one interception.
