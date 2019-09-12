Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich will not need surgery on his fractured right kneecap, according to multiple reports Thursday, a bit of good news that still will not bring him back this season regardless of how far the team advances.
Yelich fouled a ball off his right knee Tuesday against the Miami Marlins and immediately left the game. It was initially suspected that he would need surgery, but his updated status means a shorter recovery time of 8-10 weeks.
He will be fully recovered before the start of spring training and is not expected to have any long-term effects, according to Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns.
Yelich, the reigning National League MVP, is tied for second in the NL with a .329 batting average and 44 home runs. He also has 97 RBIs and 100 runs scored, with 30 stolen bases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.