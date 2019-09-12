Milwaukee Brewers star Christian Yelich will not need surgery on his fractured right kneecap, according to multiple reports Thursday, a bit of good news that still will not bring him back this season regardless of how far the team advances.

Yelich fouled a ball off his right knee Tuesday against the Miami Marlins and immediately left the game. It was initially suspected that he would need surgery, but his updated status means a shorter recovery time of 8-10 weeks.

He will be fully recovered before the start of spring training and is not expected to have any long-term effects, according to Brewers president of baseball operations David Stearns.

Yelich, the reigning National League MVP, is tied for second in the NL with a .329 batting average and 44 home runs. He also has 97 RBIs and 100 runs scored, with 30 stolen bases.

