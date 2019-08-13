New England reportedly released Danny Etling on Tuesday, ending the Patriots' attempt to convert the second-year quarterback into a wide receiver.
The Patriots selected Etling in the seventh round of the 2018 draft and he spent last season on the practice squad for the Super Bowl LIII champions.
Multiple outlets said the 25-year-old was waived to clear space for tight end Eric Saubert, acquired in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday.
Etling's experimental shift to wide receiver and special-teams duties had been one of the most closely watched storylines for the team in training camp.
