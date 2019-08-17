Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is content to wait on talks of a new deal.
Rivers, who will turn 38 in December, will play in 2019 in the final year of a four-year, $83.25 million contract extension that pays him a base salary of $11 million and includes a no-trade clause.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote Friday that both sides expect a deal will get done after the season forRivers to remain with the Chargers after his 16th season with the club, although it would be intriguing if he and 42-year-old New England star Tom Brady each fully explored free agency this offseason when their deals expire.
Rivers previously has indicated he wants to be with the Chargers when they move into the new stadium they will share with the Rams in Inglewood in 2020.
