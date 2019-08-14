Boston starter Chris Sale made major league history Tuesday night by becoming the fastest pitcher to reach 2,000 career strikeouts when he whiffed Oscar Mercado in the Red Sox’s 7-6 10-inning victory.

Sale accomplished the feat in 1,626 innings, besting Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez’s mark of 1,711 1/3 innings.

Sale gave up five runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks in 6 2/3 innings, recording 12 strikeouts.

