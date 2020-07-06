The Minnesota Twins will be without their first baseman, Miguel Sano, for an indefinite period of time after he tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
Sano is presently asymptomatic, per the Twins, and is quarantining in Minnesota. He had spent most of his time in the last few months at his home in the Dominican Republic before stopping briefly in Fort Myers, Fla., and then continuing on to Minnesota.
He must test negative twice before he is allowed to return to the field. In addition to Sano, the Twins had announced Friday that catcher Willians Astudillo tested positive during the intake process. Minor leaguers Edwar Colina and Nick Gordon, who are part of the 60-player player pool, also tested positive before intake and are currently quarantining in Florida.
“I think when you see people you know, people you’re familiar with, friends and family affected by this, I think it really does hit home,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think, 100 percent, it becomes very real when you see it firsthand. When it’s only something that you see on television or you see people discussing around town or it’s on the news, I think someone could look at that and not feel like it’s as big of an issue. I personally believe this is a huge issue that we’re all dealing with and I know the importance of it, but everyone might not have the same exact perspective.”
After the team wrapped their workout Saturday, Baldelli said he was planning to speak with both Sano and Astudillo.
“I think it’s very honest to say that our guys that aren’t here are disappointed to not be here,” Baldelli said. “Both have worked really hard. They’re ready to get on the field. They know their buddies are out here and taking part, but we basically just know that we have to deal with this. We have to do it responsibly.”
Aside from those four and Cody Stashak and Byron Buxton, who both welcomed a baby boy in recent days, the Twins have said that everyone else had cleared the initial intake by testing negative, including those who had been around a COVID-19-positive individual. Baldelli said that Buxton, who welcomed son Blaze Jett on Friday, was expected into town on Sunday. Upon his arrival, he must be tested for COVID-19 and register for a negative result before he can join camp.
