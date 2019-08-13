Former Arizona Diamondbacks pitching great Curt Schilling said he is “absolutely considering” running for the U.S. Congress in Arizona, and it appears he has the support of President Donald Trump.
In an email to the Arizona Republic, the outspoken conservative cited immigration issues as motivation for his possible move into politics. The newspaper report notes that Schilling would run against one of the state’s five Democrats, but he did not specify which district he is considering.
In a tweet Tuesday morning, Trump called the news “terrific,” writing, “Curt Schilling, a great pitcher and patriot, is considering a run for Congress in Arizona. Terrific!”
Schilling, 52, retired from baseball in 2007 and was fired as a commentator for ESPN in April 2016 after reposting a meme that was widely interpreted as anti-transgender. Later that year, he announced on Facebook his plan to make a White House run in 2024.
