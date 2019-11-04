SEATTLE —- Wide receiver Josh Gordon passed a physical with the Seattle Seahawks, clearing the way for possibly making his debut with the team next Monday night, Oct. 11, against the San Francisco 49ers.
Gordon will practice this week, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Seahawks (7-2) claimed Gordon on Friday after the New England Patriots waived him off injured reserve a day earlier.
Gordon, 28, has been dealing with two bone bruises in his left knee, and he last played for New England on Oct. 10 against the New York Giants.
Overall, Gordon has 240 career catches for 4,113 yards and 20 touchdowns in 58 NFL games, the first 41 with the Cleveland Browns. He was an All-Pro after the 2013 season, when he led the league in receiving yards (1,646).
Gordon has been suspended multiple times during his career due to substance-abuse issues.
