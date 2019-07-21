SEATTLE — Ron Francis officially was named the first general manager of the incoming Seattle NHL franchise on Thursday, July 18.

Francis signed a multi-year contract, the team said in a press release.

Francis, 56, spent four seasons as general manager of the Carolina Hurricanes from 2014-18. He also was a Hall of Fame player who scored 549 goals in 23 seasons and stands fifth in NHL history with 1,798 career points.

Seattle is set to begin play with the 2021-22 season and Francis said he is looking forward to preparations leading up to the club's debut.

Francis said he won't be making a head coaching hire in the near future. He indicated he will help the franchise pick its name and provide insight into the design of a training facility that will begin to be built next year.

