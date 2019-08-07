Naomi Osaka's Grand Slam title wins at the U.S. and Australian Opens have helped catapult the Japanese tennis player up to second, behind Serena Williams, in Forbes' list of the highest-paid female athletes over the last year.
Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, topped the annual list for a fourth consecutive year with estimated total earnings of $29.2 million, the business magazine said.
Osaka's total income grew to $24.3 million, driven mainly by her off-court earnings, soaring to an estimated $16 million from $1.5 million a year ago, but the Japanese still missed the cut for Forbes' top 100 best-paid athletes list.
Williams is the only woman making it onto that list, coming in at No. 63.
