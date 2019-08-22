Two of the biggest names in women's tennis -- Serena Williams and Maria Sharapova -- will face off in the first round of the US Open, their first-ever meeting in the tournament.
Their opening-round match highlighted the 2019 women's tournament draw released Thursday, Aug. 22. Play begins Monday.
Japan's Naomi Osaka, the defending champion, is the No. 1 seed. French Open champion Ashleigh Barty is No. 2, with Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic, Simona Halep of Romania and Elina Svitolina of Ukraine round out the top five.
Sharapova and Williams have met three times in the finals of Grand Slam tournaments and in the 2012 Olympics. Williams has dominated Sharapova, winning 19 of their 21 matches on the WTA Tour.
Ranked No. 8 in the world, Williams last won the US Open in 2014.
Sharapova, who last won a Grand Slam at the French Open in 2014, won in New York in 2006. But the 32-year-old Russian has been plagued by injuries and has fallen to No. 87 in the world.
