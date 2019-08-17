BRISTON, Tenn. — The plug was pulled on Slayer's plan to display the heavy metal band's logo on NASCAR driver J.J. Yeley's car this weekend.
Yeley, who drives the No. 54 Chevrolet owned by Rick Ware Racing, announced Aug. 9 that Slayer would be his primary sponsor for the Monster Energy Cup Series' Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race on Saturday night at Tennessee's Bristol Motor Speedway.
The band announced Friday that the sponsorship had been dropped at the last minute.
Rick Ware Racing released a statement saying that its image and beliefs and those of its partners did not align with the veteran thrash metal band.
Slayer was founded in Huntington Park, Calif., in 1981. They have released 12 studio albums and won two Grammy Awards for Best Metal Performance. Their final tour runs through Nov. 30.
