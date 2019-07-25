PITTSBURGH — Mike Tomlin signed a one-year contract extension on Thursday, keeping him as the Pittsburgh Steelers coach through at least the 2021 season.
Financial terms were not released.
Tomlin became the Steelers' third head coach since 1969 when he was hired on Jan. 22, 2007. Like Chuck Noll and Bill Cowher before him, Tomlin has led the Steelers to multiple Super Bowl appearances, winning Super Bowl XLIII in 2009.
The Steelers have won six AFC North Division championships under Tomlin, and he has a 125-66-1 career record.
He was the youngest coach to win a Super Bowl.
Tomlin and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger have 115 regular season wins together, the fourth most in NFL history.
