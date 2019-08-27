Tiger Woods announced on Tuesday that he had surgery performed on his left knee last week to repair minor cartilage damage.
"I expect Tiger to make a full recovery," Dr.Vern Cooley, who performed the procedure, said in a statement.
"We did what was needed, and also examined the entire knee. There were no additional problems."
Woods, 43, concluded his 2019 PGA season on Aug. 18 with a tied-for-37th finish at the BMW Championship. He finished the campaign ranked No. 42 in the FedEx Cup standings.
Woods plans to return in late October to participate in the first-ever ZoZo Championship in Japan. He will also captain the United States team at the 2019 Presidents Cup in Australia later this year.
