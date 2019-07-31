MIAMI — Minnesota Twins fans were working themselves into an Internet tizzy when news leaked that the team had acquired another addition to the bullpen just as the 3 p.m. major-league trade deadline was ending Wednesday.
The Twins acquired right-hander Sam Dyson from San Francisco for outfield prospect Jaylin Davis, a source told the Pioneer Press, and minor league pitchers Kai-Wei Teng and Prelander Berroa.
Dyson, 31, is 4-1 with a 2.47 earned-run average in 49 appearances for the Giants this season. Arbitration eligible in 2020, he has fanned 49 and walked seven in 51 innings pitched this season.
Davis, 25, is batting .298 with 20 doubles, 25 home runs and 67 RBIs in 99 games split almost evenly between Class AA Pensacola and Class AAA Rochester.
Dyson joins veteran right-hander Sergio Romo as new additions to a bullpen that had been struggling before the deadline. Romo, 36, pitched a scoreless inning of relief in a 2-1 victory over his former team, the Marlins, on Tuesday.
