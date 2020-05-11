For weeks, the Minnesota Twins’ spring training stadium in Fort Myers, Florida, sat frozen in place, ready to host a game but devoid of people almost entirely.
Back on March 12, the Twins were preparing to play the Baltimore Orioles in an exhibition game, and Hammond Stadium had been prepped and ready to go like any other day when word came down from Major League Baseball that the rest of spring training would be suspended immediately as the coronavirus spread across the nation. The Twins started packing immediately, scattering back to their respective homes.
But whenever Judd Loveland, the general manager of the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, who play at Hammond Stadium during the season, walked into work, he found a stadium ready for baseball: WCCO radio was still played on the speakers by the box office, metal detectors were still out, concessions stands still set up.
“It was kind of a very eerie thing to be walking around the stadium that looks as if we could open up and have a game tomorrow,” he said.
Now when he comes to work, nearly two months after spring training shut down, he sees cars lining the parking lot rows that are named after Twins legends and people waiting to get tested for COVID-19.
As the novel coronavirus has shut down sports across the country, Minor League Baseball teams are left wondering when they might be able to return this year, if at all, with a start date for Major League Baseball not even clarified yet. But in the meantime, the Twins’ affiliates are finding plenty of ways to keep busy.
Loveland and the Mighty Mussels staff were in the middle of figuring out how they might be able to sell takeout food and meals recently when the CenturyLink Sports Complex was selected as a free testing site.
Now, the members of the Mighty Mussels staff who are not still working from home, are on hand cooking, packaging and distributing boxed lunches to feed healthcare and other frontline workers who are on site conducting testing. They have created a single-entry lane so employees can come in one at a time while on break and have spaced out tables in the press dining room for them to eat.
On the Florida Panhandle, the Twins’ Double-A affiliate, the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, started selling family meals. Team president Jonathan Griffith said they were able to keep an extra 20 people employed.
“We have been very upfront with our staff — 2020 will be a horrible financial year for the Blue Wahoos,” Griffith said. “Even if we have the greatest events and we do everything we can, it’s not going to make up for the 70 games that we’re missing out on, or even 35 games. … What we’re trying to do is make it more about the community and be in the community’s mind and help the community as much as possible.”
In Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where the Twins’ Class-A affiliate plays, the Kernels have put together a menu for fans to choose from and are encouraging fans to park in the upper lot and eat with a view of the park.
With no team on the field, the Rochester Red Wings, the team’s Triple-A affiliate in upstate New York, has been busy staying in touch with season-ticket holders and advertisers, team president, CEO and COO Naomi Silver said, as well as maintaining an active social media presence, like all of the affiliates.
“It would be just what we need to see a little bit of baseball. Everyone would love that, but it certainly isn’t worth risking peoples’ lives,” Silver said. “I’m glad I’m not having to make this decision. We’ll do whatever is deemed to be appropriate, and we’ll make it through. All I know is when we can play ball, people are going to be hungry for it, that’s for sure.”
Though it would be difficult, the Red Wings are positioned financially to be able to survive this season without baseball. But Silver said she worries about other teams that are not.
That could include the rookie-level Elizabethton Twins, the team’s Appalachian League affiliate which is based in northeastern Tennessee. During the offseason, the E-Twins were included on a list of 42 teams that were suggested as part of a Major League Baseball contraction plan.
With coronavirus halting the sports world, contraction at this point seems unavoidable, and Chris Allen, the president of Boyd Sports, which oversees the E-Twins, believes that would spell the end of the Appalachian League.
“I don’t think we’re going to have a season this year. It doesn’t look good for us,” he said. “And obviously next year doesn’t look good for the Twins here in Elizabethton, so we’re definitely concerned.”
