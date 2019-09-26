DETROIT — Randy Dobnak was pitching less than 30 miles away from Comerica Park just two years ago.
He might as well have been worlds away.
Dobnak, just two years removed from pitching for the independent Utica Unicorns, helped pitch the Minnesota Twins to the American League Central title on Wednesday night, Sept. 25, in Detroit. The Twins beat the Tigers 5-1 on Wednesday night at Comerica Park, using a strong performance from Dobnak and two more home runs from their record-setting lineup.
The Twins then waited patiently for second-place Cleveland to lose to the Chicago White Sox in a game that started about 90 minutes after the Twins’ game began. The White Sox toppled the Indians 8-3 in Chicago, giving the Twins their first playoff appearance since 2017 and their first division title since 2010.
“Two years ago I actually came to a game here. Who would have thought that two years later I’d pitching here, especially giving the scenarios that we’re in right now with the postseason push?” Dobnak said before watching the Indians lose. “The opportunity that was given to me I think is really special.”
Dobnak, whose charmed week continues with a wedding Saturday — one planned well before he knew he would be a big leaguer in the middle of a division race — turned in his strongest outing to date Wednesday.
He allowed one unearned run on one hit — an RBI double by Jeimer Candelario in the first inning. The rookie lasted six innings and struck out six, getting 16 swinging strikes.
Another rookie, Luis Arraez, helped give Dobnak the run support he needed with his fourth home run of the season. Arraez’s two-run homer put the Twins up 2-1 in the seventh inning as the Twins (98-60) finally broke through against Tigers (46-111) pitching.
Nelson Cruz’s RBI single and a two-run home run from Eddie Rosario helped put the game out of reach in the eighth inning.
The Twins, after a celebration of manager Rocco Baldelli’s 38th birthday which included a cake smash, were hunkered down in the clubhouse with all eyes on the Indians’ game.
“I was blindsided. I’m not really sure,” Baldelli said of the culprit. “I was told it was (assistant hitting coach) Rudy (Hernandez). Somehow. I don’t know how he finds his way into these spots but I think it was Rudy. But it was really nice. I mean we’ve done the cake thing a few times. I’ll take my face getting planted into vanilla birthday cake any day, especially after a nice win like that.”
