MINNEAPOLIS — Attendance for North Dakota State’s football game at Target Field is expected to exceed 35,000, said Paul Froehle, the Minnesota Twins vice president of ticket operations.
The defending NCAA Division I FCS champion Bison play Butler University (Ind.) at 3 p.m. Saturday to open the regular season. As of late Tuesday morning, close to 33,000 tickets had been sold for the event. Target Field's capacity for football is 35,000, Froehle said.
He added, after the initial rush, ticket sales have started to increase again as the game has gotten closer.
“The last two to three weeks we have sold numerous tickets for the event,” Froehle said. “We’re selling quite a few each day. The interest has really picked up.”
Froehle said $20 tickets in the second level were available as of late Tuesday morning. He added limited-view $18 and $16 tickets are expected to be opened up, due to demand, later this week. While 35,000 is an official sellout, the attendance can go over that number with limited-view seats and standing-room only tickets.
“Those still are great visual (seats), you just can’t see part of an end zone,” Froehle said of the limited-view tickets.
Froehle said the gates are scheduled to open at noon Saturday.
“Fans that are looking to come to the game, make sure you buy the ticket in advance and come early,” Froehle said.
The full range of concessions and in-ballpark bars and restaurants will be open after the gates open, with a Jordan Davis pregame concert scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Davis is a country music singer.
“We’re always looking to do other events here at Target Field,” Froehle said. “This is a community facility. That’s why this stadium was built.”
St. John’s and St. Thomas played a college football game at Target Field in 2017. The Division III rivals drew 37,355 fans for that game.
