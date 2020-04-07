ST. PAUL — From 2010 to 2019, Adrian Peterson rushed for 9,732 yards, won an NFL MVP award and was selected to four Pro Bowls. That was good enough for the former Minnesota Vikings star to be named to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team on Monday.
Peterson played for the Vikings from 2007-16, for New Orleans and Arizona in 2017 and has spent the past two seasons with Washington. Along with Frank Gore, Marshawn Lynch and LeSean McCoy, he was one of four running backs named to the All-Decade Team.
Also making the team were Cordarrelle Patterson, who played with the Vikings from 2012-16 and was one of two kickoff returners selected, and longtime Arizona star Larry Fitzgerald, a Minneapolis native who was one of four wide receivers honored.
The team was chosen by the 48-member Hall of Fame selection committee. Peterson was one of just eight unanimous selections.
In 2012 with the Vikings, Peterson rushed for 2,097 yards, the second most in NFL history, and was named NFL MVP. He won his second NFL rushing title that season, then added a third when he rushed for 1,485 yards with the Vikings in 2015.
The Vikings elected not to re-sign Peterson after the 2016 season. Over the past two years, Peterson, 35, rushed for 1,042 yards with the Redskins in 2018 and for 898 last season. He ranks fifth in NFL history with 14,216 yards rushing.
“He was a great teammate, always so helpful,” Vikings receiver Adam Thielen, Peterson’s teammate from 2013-16, said last season. “He wasn’t a guy that was too big for anybody, which I think is really cool, because he’s one of the best players ever to play the game.”
In his four seasons with the Vikings, Patterson led the NFL in kickoff-return average three times and twice was named an all-pro returner. Patterson, a wide receiver, averaged 30.4 yards on returns for the Vikings and ran back five for touchdowns.
Since leaving Minnesota as a free agent after the 2016 season, Patterson has played for Oakland, New England and Chicago. He averaged 29.5 yards per return last season for the Bears and made all-pro for the third time. Patterson has a career return average of 29.9, second in NFL history behind hall of famer Gale Sayers’ 30.6
“He was awesome,” safety Harrison Smith, Patterson’s teammate in each of his four Vikings seasons, said recently. “It was like any time he touched the ball, it was thought he was going to score. He was explosive.”
Smith, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, was a strong candidate for the team but was not chosen. He was hampered by having been named first-team all-pro just once in the decade. Among the three safeties selected, Earl Thomas and Eric Berry each had three such selections in the decade and Eric Weddle two.
Fitzgerald, a Vikings ball boy in his youth, has starred for the Cardinals since 2004. In the past decade, he was named to seven of his 11 career Pro Bowls. He ranks second in NFL history with 1,378 receptions and 17,083 yards.
