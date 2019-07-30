ST. PAUL — Minnesota United has traded left back Eric Miller to New York City FC in exchange for $50,000, the club announced Monday.
Miller, a Woodbury native, became the odd man out with the emergence of rookie starter Chase Gasper and of French fullback Will Moimbe during the summer transfer window.
“The timing was right,” United sporting director Manny Lagos said. “You had New York looking for something that we didn’t probably need right now, which was some depth in their roster. I think we have a lot of depth with Moimbe filling those positions.”
The $50,000 headed to Minnesota will be in the form of General Allocation Money (GAM), an MLS fund that can be used in a variety of ways to help navigate the salary budget.
Miller joined the Loons in a trade with Colorado for Scottish winger Sam Nicholson during the 2018 season. He played 1,145 minutes across 18 games last season but saw the field for only 435 minutes in six MLS games this year.
“We are incredibly happy with the service Eric Miller provided to this club in the last year and half, particularly him helping us open Allianz Field and the defensive mentality he brought every day in training,” Lagos said. “He had some really good shifts. We wish him the best.”
Miller was one of the last players Minnesota retained from last year’s team. To start the year, Miller was behind Francisco Calvo before Calvo was traded to Chicago in May. Miller then found more competition as the season progressed.
Miller, who played youth and high school soccer at high levels in Minnesota, will join his fourth MLS team is six seasons. He was drafted by Montreal Impact in 2014.
Hot ticket
Tickets to the U.S. women’s national team’s “Victory Tour” stop at Allianz Field on Sept. 3 have been a hot commodity.
The Pioneer Press looked in on a Ticketmaster presale Monday morning to find very few seats available for the Women’s World Cup winners’ friendly match against Portugal. The cheapest available seat was $148, with some asking prices north of $500.
The game in St. Paul was announced Wednesday, and the pre-sales have been occurring since Friday to Minnesota United season-ticket holders and then the Loons’ season-ticket wait list. U.S. Soccer also has taken an allotment.
Allianz Field holds approximately 19,700 fans, and there might not many, if any, tickets available to the general public when they are supposed to go on sale Wednesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.