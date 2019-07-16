VERMILLION, S.D. — University of South Dakota head football coach Bob Nielson has finalized a five-year contract with the Coyotes, athletic director David Herbster announced Monday, July 15.
Nielson took USD to the NCAA Division I FCS postseason in 2017 where the Coyotes won their playoff debut and reached the final 16 teams. USD is 16-19 in three seasons under Nielson after winning a combined 12 games in the previous four seasons.
Nielson was Missouri Valley Football Conference coach of the year in 2016. North Dakota State hosts USD in the upcoming football season on Nov. 16 at Gate City Bank Field at the Fargodome.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.