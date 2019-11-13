EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook is the NFL’s leading rusher and now he’s also the NFC Offensive Player of the Week.
Cook was given the honor on Wednesday for last Sunday’s showing in a 28-24 win at Dallas. Cook ran for a game-high 97 yards and tied his career high with 86 yards receiving.
Cook’s 2-yard touchdown run on fourth down with two seconds left in the third quarter gave the Vikings the lead for good at 28-21.
It’s the second award for player of the week for Cook. He won the honor in Week 15 last year against Miami, when he rushed for 136 yards.
Cook leads the NFL in rushing with 991 yards, and on Sunday against Denver can become the eighth different player in Minnesota history to have 1,000 in a season. He also leads the NFL with 1,415 yards from scrimmage.
