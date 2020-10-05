HOUSTON — Now this is what Mike Zimmer had in mind.
Looking to avoid a 0-4 start, the Minnesota Vikings leaned on its star players Sunday, Oct. 4, to earn their first victory of the season, a 31-23 win at NRG Stadium.
Dalvin Cook continued his strong start to 2020, rushing for 130 yards and two first-half touchdowns. His bruising style of running helped him break numerous tackles to keep drives alive, leading to a season-high 36 1/2 minutes of time of possession
"Collision balance (and) contact battles," Cook said. "We win those for our team, we put our team in good situations to go convert and get touchdowns. ... We've just been letting some plays slip here and there, and they've been costly plays to lose games. We're only getting better."
It wasn't just the ground game, as wideouts Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson both had more than 100 yards receiving, helping Minnesota sustain drives. The team only had one possession end as a three-and-out.
"Taking care of the football, time of possession, I think our offense, we talked about trying to control the game ... by getting first downs, and I thought we did that," Zimmer said.
Quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bounce-back game, completing 16 of 22 attempts for 260 yards and no turnovers, but was quick to credit the running game for providing balance.
"Running the football effectively is a big part of that, but you know, we were able to put together longer drives and our defense got off the field on several occasions, which also helped us have more opportunities," Cousins said.
That defense had to play a bulk of the game without safety Harrison Smith, who was ejected in the second quarter for a helmet-to-helmet hit. Veteran George Iloka, a safety who had spent the bulk of his week preparing to play nickelback, filled in for Smith.
"Harry's one of our emotional leaders," Cook said. "As soon as he walked off the field, we told him we were bringing this one back for him."
The Vikings surged to a 17-6 first-half lead, but the Texans rallied to within eight points late in the fourth quarter. The defense made a strong stand near the goal line — including a run stop by Iloka — to seal the win.
"Our guys overcame a lot of things during the week as far as all the different things the league had us do," Zimmer said, referring to the restricted practice schedule Minnesota had because of COVID-19 concerns. "I was proud of the resiliency of the team today."
