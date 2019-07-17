EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas has been suspended without pay for the first three regular season games by the NFL for violating the league's policy and program on substances of abuse, an NFL spokesperson said.

Thomas can participate in all offseason practices and preseason practices and games. He will be eligible for return Sept. 23.

Thomas appeared in five games last season, rushing eight times for 30 yards.

