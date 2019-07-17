EAGAN, Minn. — Minnesota Vikings running back Roc Thomas has been suspended without pay for the first three regular season games by the NFL for violating the league's policy and program on substances of abuse, an NFL spokesperson said.
Thomas can participate in all offseason practices and preseason practices and games. He will be eligible for return Sept. 23.
Thomas appeared in five games last season, rushing eight times for 30 yards.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.