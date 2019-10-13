MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Vikings have made a commitment to running the football, but it was a successful passing game that keyed a 38-20 home win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Oct. 14.
Kirk Cousins took an aggressive approach to a depleted Eagles secondary, with wide receiver Stefon Diggs being the main benefactor. Diggs caught seven passes for 167 yards, including touchdown receptions of 11, 51 and 62 yards.
Cousins also connected with Adam Thielen to open the scoring in the first quarter. The quarterback finished with 333 yards on 22 for 29 passing.
The Vikings defense forced three turnovers, including an Everson Griffen interception of Philadelphia kicker Jake Elliott on a fake field goal attempt.
Former North Dakota State quarterback Carson Wentz completed 26 of 40 passes for 306 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.