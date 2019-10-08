EAGAN, Minn. — The Minnesota Vikings will wear an all-purple uniform for their Thursday Night Football game Oct. 24 against the Washington Redskins at U.S. Bank Stadium.

It will be the sixth time in team history the team has worn all purple, the team dubs “Primetime Purple.” The last time the Vikings broke out the purples was during a 17-15 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Dec. 1, 2016, also a Thursday night game.

The Vikings are 2-3 wearing the purple ensemble, dating back to a loss against Detroit in 1964. After a break of 43 years, the next time the Vikings took them to the field was in 2007 for a win over Chicago in a Monday night game.

