MINNEAPOLIS — So much for Rick Spielman saying he wasn’t going to trade Stefon Diggs.
The Vikings agreed Monday night, March 16, to trade the disgruntled wide receiver to Buffalo. The deal will become official on Wednesday’s first day of the new league year.
Fox Sports first reported the Diggs trade, and ESPN first reported the details. The Vikings will include with Diggs a seventh-round pick in 2020 and get back four picks, including a first-round selection in 2020, which is No. 22 overall. The other picks they got were in the fifth and sixth rounds in 2020 and the fourth round in 2021.
After several cryptic Diggs tweaks, Spielman, the Vikings general manager, said at last month’s combine that Diggs would not be traded.
“There’s no reason — the rumors or whatever you’re talking about — to anticipate that Stefon Diggs is not going to be a Minnesota Viking,” Spielman said.
Diggs’ cryptic tweets continued Monday after the Vikings agreed to a two-year, $66 million contract extension with quarterback Kirk Cousins. He tweeted, “It’s time for a new beginning.”
Diggs’ displeasure with the Vikings’ offense boiled over after a 16-6 Week 4 loss at Chicago last September. Diggs missed a day with meetings and a practice day and was fined more than $200,000.
After his return to the team, Diggs expressed frustration and said about rumors he wanted to be traded, “I feel like there’s truth to all rumors no matter how you dress it up.”
Spielman did not return a message. Diggs could not be reached.
Diggs, a fifth-round pick in 2015, is coming off his best season, having caught 63 passes for 1,130 yards.
He had teamed with Adam Thielen to give the Vikings one of the best receiver combinations in the NFL.
