Seven-year-old Ryker departed from Sioux Falls today for his wish to meet NHL goalie Tuukka Rask of the Boston Bruins. Ryker suffers from a rare disease that has resulted in an immune system disorder.
Ryker’s limousine was escorted to the Sioux Falls Regional airport by the South Dakota Highway Patrol. Ryker’s sendoff to Boston is a collaborative effort of local, statewide and national organizations, coming together through solidarity.
“It takes many heroes coming together to make a wish come true,” said Sue Salter, president and CEO of Make-A-Wish South Dakota. “Ryker’s sendoff highlights heroes from all walks of life, working with one another to make a difference. From our law enforcement officers at the state, county and local levels, to our local airport officials and TSA federal officers, to Make-A-Wish volunteers and our local professional hockey club the Sioux Falls Stampede, to Sioux Falls youth hockey players showing their support for a fellow hockey player from another city, Ryker’s sendoff symbolizes the hope made possible by a wish come true.”
Ryker’s wish was adopted by the South Dakota Law Enforcement Appreciation and Children’s Charities Dinner, a local event that has raised millions for South Dakota children’s charities since it began in 1982.
“The South Dakota Highway Patrol is honored to be part of this event with Ryker,” said Captain Jeff DeVaney, South Dakota Highway Patrol. “It is for children like Ryker that the Highway Patrol and other law enforcement agencies participate in the yearly South Dakota Law Enforcement Appreciation and Children’s Charities Dinner. Our mission is to serve with distinction and this is one of those ways.”
While in Boston, Ryker and his family will be guests at two Boston Bruins games, and will meet Tuukka Rask and other members of the Boston Bruins team. Salter said the Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island chapter has been instrumental in Ryker’s wish.
Make-A-Wish serves children between the ages of 2 ½ and 18 who are battling a critical illness. A dedicated and active group of more than 260 volunteers across South Dakota play a key role in meeting with qualified children to determine their heartfelt wish.
