The WNBA suspended Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner three games and Dallas Wings forwards Kristine Anigwe and Kayla Thornton two games each for their role in Saturday’s brawl.
Phoenix guard Diana Taurasi and Dallas forward Kaela Davis were both suspended one game and fined $500 or leaving the bench area during the altercation. Mercury forward DeWanna Bonner was fined $500 for escalating the incident.
The punishments were doled out Tuesday by Bethany Donaphin, the WNBA’s head of league operations.
Griner was suspended “for throwing punches, escalating the incident, and pushing Thornton’s face with an open hand,” according to the league’s press release. She will begin serving her suspension Wednesday when Phoenix hosts the Connecticut Sun.
The league said Anigwe instigated the initial altercation and took an open-handed swing at Griner, while Thornton helped to escalate the altercation. Both will begin serving their suspensions Wednesday when Dallas hosts the Los Angeles Sparks.
