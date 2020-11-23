The Timberwolves entered the free agency period placing a priority on re-signing restricted free agents Malik Beasley and Juancho Hernangomez.
Mission accomplished — all in the first 48 hours.
Minnesota agreed to a three-year, $21 million deal with Hernangomez, a source confirmed Sunday, with the third year being a team option. The deal comes two days after the Wolves agreed to a four-year deal — which also featured a team option — with Beasley.
Hernangomez should be viewed as the front runner to be the team’s starting power forward when the season opens next month, though he may have to compete with the likes of 21-year-old Jarred Vanderbilt.
Hernangomez averaged 12.9 points on 42 percent shooting from deep to go with 7.3 rebounds in the 14 games he played with Minnesota last season after the Wolves acquired the stretch four at the trade deadline.
Only two of those games were played alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, before the all-star center went down with a wrist injury.
There are two thoughts on what fits well alongside Towns — more of a bruising power forward who can take some of the interior defensive pressure of Towns, or a stretch power forward who can further space the offense by adding another shooter.
Hernangomez is the latter. He plays the part of a savvy sniper with whom Minnesota’s offense flowed well last season. The more shooters Minnesota can surround Towns with, the more difficult it will be for opposing defenses to surround the Wolves’ best player with extra defenders.
Whether Hernangomez is the long-term fit next to Towns likely depends on how this season plays out.
As was the case with Beasley, the Wolves didn’t wait for another team to sign Hernangomez to an offer sheet they then would’ve had to decide whether or not to match. Instead, they went on the offensive, coming to terms on a deal they could determine the terms to. The team option in Year 3 helps maintain the team’s future flexibility.
