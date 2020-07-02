Youth wrestlers from around the area will be able to learn from some heralded teachers. The Nebraska Wrestling Camp will be held on July 16-17 at the Stanley County Elementary School Gym.
Teaching at the camp will be Nebraska wrestling coach Mark Manning. Manning is a two-time Big XII Coach of the Year. He was an olympic wrestling coach for Team USA in 2012 and 2016. Joining him will be Wagner High School alum Robert Kokesh. Kokesh was a three-time All-American at Nebraska, and was a two-time Big 10 champion. He is currently an assistant coach at Nebraska.
Instruction will be divided into two groups. Kids in kindergarten through fifth grade will compete from 9-11 a.m. CT on both days. These campers will learn basic holds that they can use to have a successful season. Kids in sixth grade through eighth grade will compete from 1-3 p.m. CT. This group does not include incoming freshmen. These campers will learn and perfect techniques that will make them successful on any level. Cost for the camp is $65, or $60 if pre-registered by July 12. Each camper will receive a Nebraska Wrestling t-shirt.
For questions, contact Craig Heller at 605-280-0674. Checks are to be made payable to the Stanley County Youth Wrestling Club.
