On Saturday, the Stanley County Buffaloes will begin another year of volleyball, as they host a triangular at Parkview Gym where they will face Wall and Bennett County.

Not only will Saturday mark a new season for Stanley County, but also a new era for the program.

Kasyah Studenberg
Stanley County's Kasyah Studenberg passes the ball during Monday's practice at Parkview Gym. The Buffs begin their 2023 season by hosting a triangular on Saturday when they will face Wall and Bennett County.
Kate Kramme
Stanley County's Kate Kramme spikes the ball.
Macyn Schmautz
Stanley County's Macyn Schmautz during Monday's practice.
Austyn Norman
Stanley County's Austyn Norman during Monday's practice.

