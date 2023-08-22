On Saturday, the Stanley County Buffaloes will begin another year of volleyball, as they host a triangular at Parkview Gym where they will face Wall and Bennett County.
Not only will Saturday mark a new season for Stanley County, but also a new era for the program.
After two seasons as the Buffs’ head coach, Stephanie Huber resigned from the position in May. Now, TJ Drageset takes over the reins of the school’s volleyball program. She spent last year as an assistant coach under Huber. Before her coaching days, Drageset played volleyball at Stanley County, graduated in 2018 and then briefly played at Presentation College.
“It’s a lot of work. It’s a lot of experience I got to fill and figure out,” Drageset said during Monday’s practice of her new role. “But we’re doing it, we’re working with it.”
Her girls have been practicing for the past two weeks to prepare for the upcoming season, and senior Cadence Hand said having Drageset as the new head coach has been “really good” so far.
“She’s kept us really positive and on our toes, and she expects a lot out of us,” Hand said. “She knows that we can do a lot, so it keeps us really confident in our head and makes other people confident, too.”
Junior Brylee Kafka noted that Drageset’s volleyball knowledge and her being a Stanley County alum has been beneficial to the Buffs.
“I think that since she used to play on this team in high school, she knows the court. She just knows a lot,” Kafka said. “She played in college and has a lot of knowledge about the game, and it’s just really helpful toward us that she's able to connect with us like that.”
Overall, the head coach transition has been pretty smooth, according to Drageset.
“I think since I was coaching last year, it’s not as huge of an adjustment,” she said. “I worked with quite a bit of them on the JV level last year, so I was their coach last year. But I think it’s coming around. It’s different, but they’re getting it.”
The Buffs’ new leader explained what she will bring to the program.
“I would say that I’m trying to bring a fun, competitive environment for them,” Drageset said. “I’m trying to show them what they are capable of on and off the court. I think they just need some encouragement sometimes and not be dragged down all the time. So, we’re trying to make it a positive, fun environment but also getting a lot of volleyball playing time and moving forward with the volleyball team and the volleyball program.”
And her ultimate goal for Stanley County volleyball?
“Well, of course, I want to have a good record, go to state and all the good things. But, when it comes down to it, I just want to prove to the girls what they are capable of,” she said. “I think that they are capable of so much more than what they think they are. So I think just being that positive influence to them and just letting them spread their wings and fly.”
Drageset takes over a program that is currently trending upward after a very successful year in 2022.
In Huber’s last season at the helm, Stanley County recorded its first winning regular season in six years with a 13-12 record, which earned the Buffs a No. 3 seed in the playoffs. Stanley County beat No. 6 Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 3-1 in the Region 6A Quarterfinals on Nov. 1 at Parkview — the Buffs’ first playoff win since 2020.
Stanley County’s 2022 season came to an end in the next round when No. 2 Mobridge-Pollock swept the Buffs 3-0 at Mobridge-Pollock High School on Nov. 3. Even with a sour finish, the Buffs finished with a winning season at 14-13.
Last year, Stanley County was led by a veteran group of seniors — Kori Gabriel, Olivia Chase, Abby Wyly, Grace Sargent, Talia Schmitt and Alejandra Juarez. Chase, a setter and right side hitter, tallied 473 assists, 264 digs, 60 aces and 52 kills last season, and she surpassed 1,000 career assists as well. Sargent, meanwhile, totaled 195 kills, 111 digs, 50 aces and nine blocks.
Chase and Sargent made the All-Big Dakota Conference (BDC) Team, and Gabriel was an All-BDC honorable mention, along with Hand. Gabriel and Hand each had 27 aces last year.
“That group of seniors, they worked really hard, and they had a lot of really good athletes on the team. So it’s sad to see them go,” Drageset said. “But we have good athletes coming in and filling those roles, so I think we’ll have just as good of a season as we did last year. It’ll be fun to watch it unfold.”
Drageset returns last year’s starting libero, junior Reese Hand, and one of two starting outside hitters, Cadence Hand. But Stanley County’s head coach will need to fill the remaining four positions, including middle hitter, right side hitter and setter.
“There’s a lot of potential on the team. I mean, I have a lot of athletes that want to play and have been working hard to get the playing time,” Drageset said. “It’ll be hard to narrow down the final six starters. We’ll kind of see what happens. We have a lot of wiggle room, so we can kind of switch people around and kind of play with it a little bit. So it’ll be exciting to see them kind of fill the roles where they are needed.”
Although the starting rotation for the 2023 Buffs is uncertain, Kafka said she is excited about this year’s team.
“Even though we lost seniors last year, I think we still have a really good group here,” Kafka said. “I feel like we should be able to get through this season pretty well. And when it comes to that playoff time, we just need to want it more than any of the other teams. We need to just push through.”
Cadence Hand feels similarly about her squad.
“I really like our team,” she said. “We all bond on our team, so it’s not like anybody dislikes each other. We all like each other. I think it’s going to be good, just a lot different with a lot of new starters and new players.”
Stanley County’s season-opening opponents, Wall and Bennett County, are teams that the Buffs split with at last year’s Wall Triangular on Aug. 27. The Eagles swept Stanley County 3-0, but the Buffs bounced back by blanking the Warriors by the same score.
On Saturday, the Buffs play Wall at 2 p.m. and Bennett County at 5 p.m.
“We’re super excited to have it here,” Drageset said. “It will be nice to get the crowd involved in our first few home games and then get us really fired up for when we have to go away.”
