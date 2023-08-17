Aleise Christopherson
Pierre's Aleise Christopherson reaches down for the dig during Wednesday's practice at T.F. Riggs High School.

 Austin Nicholson / Capital Journal

As the Pierre Governors continue preparing for another volleyball season, they juggle recovering from losing key contributors and building off an impressive 2022 season.

Last year, Pierre captured back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2007-08 when the Govs finished 18-6 and fifth in the Class AA standings. They also placed fifth in AA in 2021 after garnering a 16-8 record.

Tiffany Stoeser
Tiffany Stoeser enters her third season as the Govs head coach. She has led Pierre to consecutive AA state tournament appearances.
Reese Terwilliger
Pierre's Reese Terwilliger will return as middle hitter. She made the All-State Tournament team last year.
Lainey Reinke
Pierre senior Lainey Reinke, digging the ball, said this year's team will be "a lot different" from last year's. "It’s a big change,” she said. “But I think we’re all really excited to play different positions and just create a whole new chemistry."
Campbell Boddicker
Pierre senior Campbell Boddicker will be an outside hitter this season, which begins Tuesday.

