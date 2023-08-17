As the Pierre Governors continue preparing for another volleyball season, they juggle recovering from losing key contributors and building off an impressive 2022 season.
Last year, Pierre captured back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since 2007-08 when the Govs finished 18-6 and fifth in the Class AA standings. They also placed fifth in AA in 2021 after garnering a 16-8 record.
Pierre’s 2022 campaign ended with a consolation championship and fifth-place finish at the AA state tournament in Sioux Falls in November. The Govs bounced back from a 3-1 loss to Sioux Falls Jefferson with wins against Rapid City Stevens (3-2) and SF Lincoln (3-0) — ending a 14-year, winless drought at the state tournament.
“That was probably my favorite part of the season because winning two games at state and being close with the whole team. That was really nice,” Pierre senior Campbell Boddicker said before Wednesday’s practice at T.F. Riggs High School. “Just the way it ended, everyone was really positive and happy.”
The Govs lost eight seniors from last year’s squad, headlined by outside hitter Ayvrie Kaiser and setter Lily Sanchez.
In Kaiser’s final season at Riggs, she earned All-State Second Team honors for the second straight year after totaling 270 kills, 263 digs and 46 aces. Kaiser is now a freshman at Northern State University and will suit up for the school’s volleyball team this fall.
Govs head coach Tiffany Stoeser said in November that Kaiser “may well be the best volleyball player to ever come out of Pierre.”
Sanchez, who surpassed 1,000 career assists, made the All-State Second Team as well. She tallied 416 assists, 145 kills and 42 aces as a senior.
“That group of seniors, they were a group that had played together for a very long time, a group that I got to coach for a very long time,” Stoeser said. “We just knew each other at such a level that I knew when they were out on the floor, they knew what the expectations were. And I knew they were going to be OK.”
“I think that, over the last year, they really set the tone for what we need at this level. They’re gone, and we miss them,” Stoeser said. “But, certainly, what they’ve done for this program remains. The girls that are back here this year, they remember that, they look up to them, and they’re ready to carry on what they started.”
Senior Lainey Reinke explained what last year’s veterans taught her and the rest of the Govs.
“I think we learned a lot from our seniors last year, just stepping up, being leaders and holding each other accountable,” Reinke said. “And our underclassmen have been really good about taking criticism and also giving it because we want to be held accountable, even though we’re seniors.”
Reinke said Pierre’s current seniors have had a “couple of talks” about which ones are going to step up and fill in those leadership roles that were previously occupied by Kaiser, Sanchez and others.
“I think all of us seniors have done a really good job of stepping up and filling in a position we haven’t been in before,” Reinke added. “And they (the coaches) have handed over a lot of tasks to us to make sure the girls are ready to practice and hold them accountable for little things like their gear, language and stuff like that.”
This season, Stoeser’s squad will be led by Reinke, Boddicker and seniors Aleise Christopherson, Abigail Kropp, Makayla Sherwood and Reese Terwilliger.
Reinke will command the backcourt for the Govs while Boddicker will be an outside hitter — a position she played last season. Stoeser said Kropp will take over Kaiser’s spot as the other outside hitter, and Christopherson will be a full-time setter.
Terwilliger will be the middle blocker for Pierre. She made the All-State Tournament team, along with Kaiser, after tallying 32 kills, six aces and three blocks in Sioux Falls.
“She’s definitely the strongest athlete that I’ve ever seen, has a ton of power behind her swing, behind her serve,” Stoeser said of Terwilliger in November.
Other potential contributors Stoeser mentioned were senior Jordan Mayer, middle hitters Sherwood and Campbell Cronin Tipton and Grace Hanten, who will play in the backcourt. Sherwood saw some action last season for the Govs, but neither Cronin nor Hanten played at the varsity level last year.
“I mean, it’s a lot different from last year. It’s a big change,” Reinke said. “But I think we’re all really excited to play different positions and just create a whole new chemistry. And it’s been going really well because we’re all super close.”
Stoeser emphasized that the 2023 Govs will not be the same as last year.
“We’re doing a really good job of not comparing the two teams,” she said. “This team is going to be a lot different. The strengths that we’re building off of are a lot different.”
Pierre’s third-year head coach went into further detail explaining the differences, stating Pierre will have a faster pace, offensively.
“What’s different about this team — I think they run a quicker offense than we’ve seen in the past,” Stoeser said. “Aleise, at our setter position, is confident in all our hitters. She changes it up and uses them all the time — She switches it up more than I would, and I think that just builds confidence and makes us harder to defend.”
“Also, our hitters have quick approaches, and they’re just ready to run a faster offense,” Stoeser added. “They're going to build off that.”
When asked what excites her most about this year’s squad, this was Reinke’s response.
“I’m excited because we all have the common goal in mind, we’re all super competitive, everybody wants the same thing. We want to be good,” she said. “And every day, everyone is showing that in practice and coming to work hard.”
Boddicker said she is eager to see how the underclassmen adjust to the varsity level.
“Probably just seeing these new girls coming up and playing because some of them haven’t been on varsity yet,” she said. “And it’s just going to be super fun to see how we all do playing together and what’s going to happen with our rotations.”
At the start of the season, the Govs will still be “trying to gel,” according to Stoeser. She discussed her team’s potential once they build that chemistry and become a cohesive unit.
“It’s unlimited really at this point,” Stoeser said. “The goals they’ve set for themselves are high for this point in the season, which makes me understand that they know that they have improvement to do, they have work to do. But, they’re not going to stop anywhere short of going back to the state tournament again for the third consecutive season. Anything short of that would be a disappointment for them.”
Pierre’s 2023 campaign begins at Watertown on Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Govs beat the Arrows 3-1 in last year’s season-opener at Riggs.
“No matter who we lost, we’re ready to take on any challenge, any team,” Reinke said.
But before the Govs’ matchup with Watertown, they’ve got “a lot of work to do,” Stoeser said.
“We’ve just got some growing pains to get through,” she added. “We’ve got girls that haven’t seen this speed of varsity volleyball yet. They played a lot of sophomore and JV last year, and they’re about to see what AA volleyball really is like.
“It’s going to take getting some experience and some games under our belt. But when the time comes, when we have to start winning games at the end of the season, I think they’re going to be ready.”
