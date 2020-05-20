PIERRE, S.D. – When Little League baseball players make their way back to LaBarge Baseball field, they’ll find it’s easier to keep score.
That’s thanks to a newly installed scoreboard. The scoreboard is the result of a public-private partnership that brought BankWest, the Capital City Baseball Association (CCBA), and the City of Pierre together.
“CCBA secured BankWest as a sponsor for the scoreboard,” said Tom Farnsworth, City Parks and Recreation Director. “The City installed the scoreboard and will handle maintenance.”
This is the thirteenth new scoreboard in Pierre that BankWest has sponsored. Over the years, Bankwest has funded new scoreboards at LaBarge Park, Griffin Park, Hyde Stadium, Pierre Aquatics Center and at each of the nine fields at the Pierre Sports Complex.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity to partner with the City on projects that benefit the community,” said BankWest Regional President Terry Fitzke. “The scoreboards are an investment in youth activities, community infrastructure and the local economy, which corresponds well with our mission to help customers and communities succeed.”
“BankWest has always been a terrific community supporter,” said Mayor Steve Harding. “The scoreboards are just one of the many ways that BankWest has partnered with Pierre throughout the years.”
CCBA is also very thankful for BankWest’s generosity and says that the new scoreboard is a win for everyone.
“It’s a better experience for our players, spectators and guest teams when a ballfield is nicely equipped,” said Jim Terwilliger, CCBA President. “That brings more teams to our community, which brings more revenue into our businesses and tax rolls.”
Farnsworth says that the full benefit might not be fully realized until the pandemic passes.
“Game play at LaBarge is scheduled to start in June, but I don’t expect to see any out-of-town teams at the field this season.”
