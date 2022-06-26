Nine T.F. Riggs trap shooters were named to the 2022 All-State Team in the South Dakota High School Clay Target League.
They were Lucas Jones, Shawn Van Liere, Griffin Gates, Noah Smith, Andy Page, Isaac Loe, Bryce Becker, Jaxon Jungwirth and Tate Nesladek.
T.F. Riggs won this year's conference title. Jones was named the top male shooter and Van Liere followed in second. In the female division, Megan Rose was the top shooter and Alayna Youngbluth took third.
During the team's awards night on May 24, seniors Jenna Bush, Stan Hodne, Alano Lorenzen, Creed Schnee, Madigan Vogeler, Blake Wagner, Gates, Jones, Loe, Smith and Van Liere were recognized.
Most improved female shooter went to Charlie Bowers, while Bryson Wallman received most improved male.
Named top female shooters were Rose, first; Youngbluth, second; Kaylee Blauert, third; Madigan Vogeler, fourth and Amber Roman, fifth.
Top male shooters were Jones, first, Van Liere, second, Gates, third, Smith, fourth, and Page, fifth. Jones also was named top overall shooter.
Roman received the Coaches Commitment to Excellence Award and Jones, the Rob Loe Memorial Award.
In other news, the team placed third in the State Tournament in Aberdeen on June 12. Fourteen teams competed in the 2A division, with Yankton taking the title with a team score of 473.
Pierre's varsity team scored 469, led by Jones and Van Liere, each with 95, followed by Trey Hutchinson, 94, Page, 93, and Josh Switzer, 92.
In the junior varsity competition, Brayden Weber and Rose led Pierre, each scored an 84. Rose placed second in the individual female JV competition.
In the female novice division, Courtney Potter placed second.
For the first time, the TF Riggs fielded a team in skeet shooting on June 11, placing sixth with a score of 412. Leading the team were Gates and Smith, each with an individual score of 88, followed by Treyson Stout, 85, Jungwirth, 78, Colton Cass, 73, Rose, 73, and Logan Steiner, 64.
