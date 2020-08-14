SIOUX FALLS -- Citing health and well-being of student-athletes, faculty, staff and community as the highest priority, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Board of Directors supported the cancellation of the NSIC fall sports championships while suspending outside competition in all sports through December 31.
Earlier this summer, the NSIC opted to delay the start of fall sports. With classes set to begin shortly, the NSIC Board of Directors has moved to halt competition through Dec. 31 to help student-athletes and their families make decisions about their future and aid conference schools in a safe reopening of their respective campuses.
"The league's initial decision to delay the start of fall sports was made with the rationale to allow campuses the ability to focus solely on reopening safely for their broader university communities," said NSIC Commissioner Erin Lind in a release (NSIC release attached) from the NSIC Office today (August 12). "In light of the recent decisions made by the NCAA Board of Governors', it is no longer feasible to conduct outside competition this fall semester. Our student-athletes deserve a competitive experience that provide a greater degree of safety and certainly than current conditions would allow. We believe now is the right time to provide clarity to our student-athletes so we can turn our efforts towards helping institutions reopen and ensuring a safe return to campus to start the academic year," Lind said.
According to the decision unanimously approved by the league's Board of Directors, NSIC member institutions will be allowed institutional autonomy for out-of-season and/or non-championship segment CARA (Countable Athletically Related Activities) following NCAA bylaws and guidelines. Winter sport championship (20-hour) season practices will be allowed starting Nov. 27. The NSIC decision also provides league institutions the autonomy to hold fall sports participation and competition during the 2021 spring semester.
The NCAA Board of Governors decision to direct all institution and conferences to meet specific requirements to conduct fall sports and the NCAA DII President Council's announcement on August 5 to cancel fall championships led to the NSIC's decision to cancel fall sports competition. Although the NSIC will not conduct a league schedule for 2020 fall sports, competition is an integral part of the student-athlete experience, therefore, the membership is committed to exploring meaningful opportunities and experiences for fall student-athletes in the spring, if it can be done reasonably and safely.
USF Director of Athletics Pam Gohl believes that this NSIC action represents thoughtful and caring leadership in a timely manner.
"Health and well-being of our student-athletes, faculty and staff and communities will always be our primary and highest priority," said Gohl. "We are truly disappointed for our student-athletes, who will not have the opportunity to compete in sports during the fall. Today is a difficult time for them as they have committed so much time and energy to their respective sports. Clearly this decision has an impact on so many people and my heart goes out to them. Our goal remains to try and provide opportunities to compete, learn and take advantage of new experiences at USF. Also, I want to thank all of the members of Cougar nation for what they do and provide for our students and entire university. They are the best fans who help contribute to make this a special place. We can't wait to reunite with them when circumstances allow," she said.
Gohl noted that this decision by the NSIC was driven by an uncertainty in dealing with COVID-19 and the importance of following the science and medical guidelines.
"We will continue to follow our local and state guidelines while monitoring any new updates from the NCAA and NSIC on timeframes for competition," she said. "As we move forward, we will assess all situations and work to ensure the best possible experiences for student-athletes as we navigate through this unimaginable public health crisis," said Gohl. "We will strive toward getting student-athletes back into competition when the situation allows," she said.
According to Gohl, USF will work with the league while following medical guidance to determine when competition may safely restart.
"We will strive toward solutions in the near- and long-term. Our coaches and staff will continue to support and work with student-athletes as we guide, celebrate, and encourage them. Right now, our focus is to provide our student-athletes with the various resources they will need in pursuing their college degree. The educational opportunity, including co-curricular activities such as athletics, our close-knit community and our athletic department that brought student-athletes to USF will continue every day," said Gohl.
"At USF, we have faced many obstacles over the years but have always responded with resilience, determination, compassion and integrity for each other," said Gohl. "We will be stronger as we together navigate this crisis unified as one."
Over the coming days and weeks, USF will post on USFCougars.com any current and timely information about CoVID-19 whether at USF, NSIC or nationally
