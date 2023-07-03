The Oahe Zap lost Friday’s matchup with the Fremont (Nebraska) Moo at Moller Field, 15-2, but the Zap bounced back by winning both games of Sunday’s doubleheader, 7-3 and 4-1, respectively.
As a result, Oahe (8-25) also won the series versus Fremont (18-12), who was crowned the first-half champion of Independence League Baseball.
“It felt great,” Zap head coach Jamy Habeger said following his team’s second series win of the summer. “We played a complete game. We had 11 hits in both games, (and) our pitchers battled. Brady Glenn, in the first game, threw a great game with Abel (Anzaldua). And then Kaleb (Hay) came through in the second (game). The offense helped him out. You know, those early runs really helped our pitchers out.”
As Habeger stated, Oahe racked up 11 hits in both games against the Moo Sunday, as his offense was firing on all cylinders.
In Game 1, Zap left fielder Tyler Traphagen, third baseman Andrew Beavers and first baseman Jared Heck all tallied two knocks in four at-bats with an RBI. Traphagen had a double as well.
Catcher Garrett Arnold and shortstop Kyle Memarian were the stars at the plate for Oahe in Sunday’s rubber match. Arnold went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs while Memarian had a double in four at-bats and three hits overall.
“Today was a different day for our offense. We had three consecutive hits in the second game. We’ve never had that,” Habeger said. "So to put up three runs and give Kaleb a three-run advantage before he even pitches, that’s huge.”
As Habeger mentioned, the Zap set the tone in Game 2 with three runs in the first inning. Oahe also got its bats going early in the first matchup, scoring once in the first and twice in the second.
“Our bats did start off slow when the summer started. But I think we’re starting to click, offensively,” Beavers said. “Especially, because we started both games off with three or four hits and two or three runs. I mean, that’ll be huge for us going forward.”
“I’ve always been told hitting is contagious,” he added. “When we start hitting, it’s hard to stop us.”
Inclement weather on Saturday forced the doubleheader the next day, but it also gave the Zap needed rest. Beavers said they spent their unexpected day off in Omaha, and this “team bonding” paid dividends.
“I think it just kind of rejuvenated a bunch of them,” Habeger said. “They saw the ball real well tonight and hit the ball great. We had some key team at-bats from a couple guys, got some guys over and scored a couple of key runs there.”
Pitching was another big key to Oahe’s success Sunday.
Anzaldua toed the rubber first in Game 1. On 60 pitches, he went 2.1 innings and finished with two strikeouts and three walks. The Zap righty also gave up three hits and an earned run.
Brady Glenn pitched the remaining 4.2 innings to pick up his second win of the season. Including a strikeout, he also walked two batters. Glenn allowed three hits and two runs (both earned).
“We had to keep (Abel) on a pitch count, so he came out. Brady was going to come in for two or three (innings), and he went to work,” Habeger said. “He had a great curveball today, kept the guys off balance and shut them down for four and two-thirds. For Brady to do that, that just shows how much he’s improving.”
In the rubber match, Oahe got a pitching gem from Kaleb Hay. He threw all seven innings and racked up 14 strikeouts — the most by a Zap pitcher in a game this season.
Hay also walked a batter and gave up just three hits and an earned run on 96 pitches. He discussed his dominant performance on the mound Sunday.
“I felt great warming up. I took plenty of time to stretch, get loose,” Hay said. “And after that first inning, I definitely felt it was going to be a good day. It felt great. Everything felt loose — It just went my way today.”
Hay explained how he took advantage of Fremont’s hitters.
“A lot of them were either early or late on my fastball,” he said. “So if they were early on the fastball, then I would throw them a slider or offspeed (pitch) to catch them out in front. If they were late, then I would just change their eye (level) with offspeed and fastballs. Just mix it up a lot.”
The Taft College (California) product added that this outing will be a “confidence booster” for him going forward.
Before its series with Fremont, Oahe played three games versus the Casper (Wyoming) Spuds (17-13) at Mike Lansing Field. The Zap took Game 1, 6-2, but dropped the ensuing two matchups, 4-2 and 7-2, respectively.
Beavers described this six-game road trip “exhausting,” but his team will have little time to rest.
Oahe hosts the Nebraska Prospects (17-3) Monday-Wednesday at Hyde Stadium. First-pitch Monday is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
The Zap opened their inaugural season versus the Prospects in Pierre, but Nebraska left with a clean sweep of Oahe. Beavers shared how his guys can have better fortune against the Prospects this time around.
“Like Coach Jamy always says, we just got to play a complete game where hitting, pitching and fielding is all together,” he said. “I feel like at this point in the season, I think we’re playing complete games every game. At the beginning of the year, obviously, we had new faces and were a new team with different guys and different points of view on how to play. But right now, we can come into this series playing a complete game in all three and have a chance at winning the series (or) sweeping them.”
