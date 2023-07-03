Moller Field

The Oahe Zap played three games versus the Fremont Moo Friday-Sunday at Moller Field. Oahe beat Fremont, 7-3 and 4-1, in Sunday's doubleheader to win the series.

The Oahe Zap lost Friday’s matchup with the Fremont (Nebraska) Moo at Moller Field, 15-2, but the Zap bounced back by winning both games of Sunday’s doubleheader, 7-3 and 4-1, respectively.

As a result, Oahe (8-25) also won the series versus Fremont (18-12), who was crowned the first-half champion of Independence League Baseball.

