The Oahe Capitals Bantam A team competed against the Brookings Rangers on Sunday at the Oahe Expo Center in Fort Pierre. The Capitals were looking to avenge a loss to the Rangers from the previous week.
The Capitals got on the board less than two minutes in when Keller Herman found the back of the net. The Rangers tied things back up four minutes later on a Zach Struck goal. The Capitals took momentum with about five minutes left in the second. They got three crucial goals from Barret Schweitzer, Corbin Beastrom and Carter Sanderson. The Rangers scored a couple of goals in the third period, but it wasn’t enough to unseat the Capitals. The Capitals came away with a 5-4 victory.
Capitals goalie Spencer Anderson had 15 saves, while the Rangers had 12 saves. The Rangers committed three penalties, while the Capitals had one penalty. The Rangers held a slight 19-17 shots on goal advantage.
The Capitals Bantam A team (4-3) will next see action on the road against the Mitchell Marlins (1-4) in Mitchell on Saturday. Puck drop is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT.
Full Scoring Summary for Oahe Capitals BA versus Brookings Rangers BA Oahe Capitals BA versus Brookings Rangers BA — Sunday, January 12 First Period
O — Keller Herman goal, 1:37
B — Zach Struck goal, 5:14
Second Period
O — Keller Herman goal, assist by Corbin Beastrom, 2:57
B — Jacob Peterson goal, 10:50
O — Barret Schweitzer goal, assists by Jarron Beck and Nick Gray, 12:32
O — Corbin Beastrom power play goal, assists by Carter Gordon and Nick Gray, 12:48
O — Carter Sanderson goal, assists by Keller Herman and Jayce Anderson, 13:29
Third Period
B — Zach Struck goal, assist by Owen Schneider, 3:52
B — Jack Merritt goal, assist by Jacob Peterson, 6:22
