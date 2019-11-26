The Oahe Capitals Bantam A hockey team began the season with three preseason games. They won all three with a combined score of 25-1.
First up for the Capitals was Huron. Those finding the back of the net in game one was Barret Schweitzer, Carter Gordon, Nick Gray and Keller Herman. Carter Sanderson scored two goals, while Jarron Beck had a hat trick. Assists went to Devin Dodson and Jayce Anderson. Shots on goal this game were 48 for the Capitals to nine for Huron.
Next up was Brandon Valley. The Capitals fired off 24 shots on goal. Dodson and Gray each scored twice while Beck, Herman and Sanderson scored once. The final score of that game was 7-0.
The last game of the weekend for the Capitals was against Worthington. The Capitals ended up with a 9-0 shutout victory. Beck had two goals and two assists. Gordon and Sanderson each scored a pair of goals while Dodson and Gray Schweitzer each scored once.
