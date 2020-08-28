Nine Oahe Capitals skaters have been drafted to Team South Dakota hockey teams for the 2020-21 season, the most in Capitals history in a single season.
Team South Dakota teams play across the upper Midwest in September and October. The Boys U14 and U16 teams, as well as the Girls U16 and U19 teams will play in national tournaments next spring. Skaters play for their home teams throughout the regular hockey season. Former Capitals player and coach Curtis Egan is the Boys U16 Assistant Coach
Team South Dakota Skaters from the Oahe Hockey Association include Brenna Ullmann (U12 Girls), Ashton Lee (U19 Girls), Sara Bierne (U16 Girls), Ashton Griese (U16 Boys), Carter Sanderson (U14 Boys), Dre Berndt (U16 Boys), Brylee Kafka (U14 Girls), Olivia Swenson (U16 Girls), and Haley Fuerst (U12 Girls)
