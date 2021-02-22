The Oahe Capitals boys varsity played a pair of games this past weekend. They played the Rushmore Thunder at the Rushmore Thunderdome in Rapid City on Saturday, and the Brookings Rangers at the Oahe Expo Center on Sunday.
Saturday’s game saw the Capitals take a rare loss, as the Thunder won 6-1. The Thunder scored two goals in the first period, one goal in the second period, and three goals in the third period. Elliot Leif scored the lone goal for the Capitals in the second period.
The Capitals had four penalties, while the Thunder had five penalties. The Thunder held a 47-29 shots advantage. Capitals goalie Carter Schulz had 41 saves, while Thunder goale Brady DeVries had 28 saves.
Sunday’s game saw the Capitals defeat the Rangers 2-1 in overtime. A goal by Brookings’ Maxwell Kjelden in the second period was answered two minutes later by a shorthanded goal by Elliot Leif. The Capitals got the victory when Keenan Howard found the back of the net four minutes into overtime.
The Rangers had one penalty, while the Capitals had six penalties. The Rangers held a 26-15 shots advantage. Capitals goalie Kieran Duffy had 25 saves, while Rangers goalie Kade Brecher had 13 saves.
The Oahe Capitals (15-2, no. 2 in SDAHA) will play three games to end their regular season this coming weekend, with all three games being played at home. They will host the Rushmore Thunder (14-3, no. 3 in SDAHA) on Friday, the Sioux Falls Flyers 2 team (14-3, no. 4 in SDAHA) on Saturday, and the Mitchell Marlins (2-15, no. 11 in SDAHA) on Sunday. Puck drop is scheduled for each game is scheduled for 8 p.m. CT, 7 p.m. CT, and 2 p.m. CT, respectively.
