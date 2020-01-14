The Oahe Hockey Association will host the 14th Annual Tyler Wilcox Memorial Squirt Hockey Tournament on Friday-Sunday at the Expo Center in Fort Pierre. Ten teams from six different hockey associations will compete in memory of Wilcox. The squirt level is comprised of players ages 9-11.
“It’s going to be a great weekend for hockey,” the tournament coordinator said. “This tournament has become a favorite for teams across South Dakota. Most return each year to compete. OHA Squirts look forward to playing in this tournament from when they joined the association. Several have watched their older siblings play, and can’t wait until it’s their turn!”
The tournament is held each year in honor of Wilcox, who began playing hockey when the Oahe Capitals were just getting underway as an association. Wilcox’s love of the game and positive attitude was an inspiration to many of his teammates. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2002. He fought a courageous battle until he passed away in 2005. The tournament is one way the Oahe Capitals keep his spirit alive.
At the conclusion of the tournament, one player from each team is selected to receive a Tyler Wilcox Sportsmanship Award. It’s a special honor presented to a player who continually shows a positive attitude toward the game, being a team player and presenting as a leader on and off the ice. Wilcox is also remembered at the conclusion of each of the tournament games. Players meet in the center of the rink, tap their stick on the ice five times, and then raise them to the sky.
Games begin at 7 p.m. CT on Friday. Games will continue all day on Saturday, and conclude after a full day of play on Sunday. There is no gate fee to attend. A free will donation and raffle help off-set the cost, with partial proceeds going to the Tyler Wilcox Memorial Foundation.
