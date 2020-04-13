The Oahe Junior Olympic Fastpitch Softball Association announced on their FaceBook page on Thursday that they will not be able to start the season on the week of May 18 as previously scheduled. This is due to concerns with the COVID-19 virus.
The Oahe Fastpitch Association will have a board meeting on May 4 with the hope of finalizing a starting date.
“It is a very fluid situation with things changing every day,” the Oahe Fastpitch Association said in their FaceBook post. “The safety of our players, coaches and umpires is our main objective at this point in time. We’ve had a meeting with the various organizations statewide, and it seems like everyone is in a wait and see approach. We are looking at every possibility, including delaying the season.”
Most softball organizations are looking at a June starting point, with July 1 being a cutoff date. The Oahe Fastpitch Association is asking everyone that is interested in playing softball to get registered so that they know how many girls they will have. If there is not a season, players will get reimbursed. Those that have registered and changed their minds about playing due to the COVID-19 pandemic can email the Oahe Junior Olympic Fastpitch Softball Association to get reimbursed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.