Two Oahe Football Club teams found success at the Dakota Wesleyan Winter Classic in Mitchell this past weekend.
The U11 OFC 09 Green Diamond team won the U11 Tournament, while the U12 OFC 08 Green Diamond team won the U12 Tournament. Both teams are coached by Jason Engbrecht, Jesse Flottmeyer and Adam Hansen.
