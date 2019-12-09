The Oahe FC U12 Arsenal boys team competed in the U12 silver division at the 2019 Dakota Alliance Winter Games in Sioux Falls this past weekend.
The boys went 3-0 in pool play. They defeated teams from Sporting Omaha FC, Dakota Alliance and Tea Tempo, outscoring their opponents 15-2. They met the U12 boys from Brookings FC in the final and were able to come home as champions after a 3-1 victory.
