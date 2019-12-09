Oahe FC U12 Arsenal
The Oahe FC U12 Arsenal boys soccer team won the U12 silver division championship at the Dakota Alliance Winter Games this past weekend. Pictured are: (back row, l to r) Jacoby LaRoche, Caiden Ahartz, Marty Blanchette, Aiden Bass, Caleb Morris. (front row, l to r) Ben Meyer, Cael Shrake, Jerren Deal and Aydan Johnson. 

 Courtesy Sean Blanchette

The Oahe FC U12 Arsenal boys team competed in the U12 silver division at the 2019 Dakota Alliance Winter Games in Sioux Falls this past weekend.

The boys went 3-0 in pool play. They defeated teams from Sporting Omaha FC, Dakota Alliance and Tea Tempo, outscoring their opponents 15-2. They met the U12 boys from Brookings FC in the final and were able to come home as champions after a 3-1 victory.

