Oahe FC U11

The Oahe FC U11 team won the President's Cup Tournament in Rapid City last weekend. Picture are: (front row) Shaylee Speck; (middle row, l to r) Hanna McGray, Austyn Norman, Mia Foster, Brooke Hansen, Katelyn Taylor and Peyton Dillman; (back row, l to r) Coaches Adam Hansen, Jason Engbrecht, Jason Curry and Jesse Flottmeyer. Not pictured: Anni Bothun.

 

 Courtesy Jason Engbrecht

The Oahe Football Club U11 team competed in the President’s Cup in Rapid City last weekend.

These girls battled against the odds. Goalkeeper Peyton Dillman broke her arm two days before the tournament, and Anni Bothun got sick during the tournament. The Oahe FC U11 team played in the U12 division. They had only six healthy players for the championship game, which they won 4-3 in overtime against an U12 Belle Fourche team.

Tags

Load comments