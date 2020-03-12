The Oahe Football Club U11 team competed in the President’s Cup in Rapid City last weekend.
These girls battled against the odds. Goalkeeper Peyton Dillman broke her arm two days before the tournament, and Anni Bothun got sick during the tournament. The Oahe FC U11 team played in the U12 division. They had only six healthy players for the championship game, which they won 4-3 in overtime against an U12 Belle Fourche team.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.